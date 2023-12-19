Cyber crime fraud victims in Ludhiana get back Rs 28.50 lakh: Punjab Police

The cyber crime cell of the Punjab Police has successfully facilitated the refund of the frozen amount to the tune of Rs 28.50 lakh back in the accounts of the victims from the concerned banks, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

It was done in coordination with the Punjab State Legal Services Authority.

The facility of cyber helpline 1930 was implemented by the cyber crime cell from 2021 to prevent financial loss to the citizens, who may have become the victims of cyber crime fraud.

The DGP said that the victims' money got frozen in the accounts of the accused or suspects following registration of the complaints on the helpline 1930.

''Till date, as many as 28,642 complaints regarding financial frauds were filed on the helpline 1930 in Punjab. The cyber cell froze (debit freeze/lien freeze) an amount of approximately Rs 15.5 crore, which has been lying in the banks,'' he said in a statement.

The DGP said that to streamline the procedure of refunding the frozen amount, the cyber crime cell approached the state legal services authority to facilitate the refund to the victims' accounts through the Lok Adalats.

He said that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Cyber Crime, V Neeraja, had a meeting with Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Executive Chairman of Punjab Legal Services Authority, on December 5 and got the necessary directions issued to all district legal service authorities in the state on the procedure to be adopted for the refund.

The ADGP said that as a pilot project, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police had on December 9 submitted to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ludhiana in the Lok Adalat, 36 case applications on complaints reported on the helpline for refund.

Of which 33 applications were approved by the court and a total amount of Rs 28.5 lakh were ordered to be released to the accounts of the victims from the concerned banks.

''More applications for refund of the frozen amount of about six lakh in Ludhiana and 11 from Mohali amount of about Rs 15 lakh is under consideration,'' she said, adding that this process would help so many victims of cyber crime financial frauds from Punjab to reclaim the money lost to fraudsters.

The ADGP said the other districts have also started this process and many applications to release the frozen amount on the lines of the pilot project are under consideration and will be processed very soon.

