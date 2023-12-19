HC directs State to consider enhancing terminal benefits of Anganwadi workers

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government to consider increasing the terminal benefits of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers. Disposing of a petition filed by 'Karnataka Rajya Anganvadi Karya Kartheyara Mathu Sahayakiyara Sangha', the HC directed the State to consider their representations within two months.

The State on March 18, 2011 passed an order by which it had decided to pay a sum of Rs 50,000 to Anganwadi Workers and a sum of Rs 30,000 to Helpers under a scheme called 'Idigantu (Gouravadhana) Pavathi Yojane.'" The Sangha in its petition filed in 2012 contended that a measly sum had been fixed for the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers.

The petition sought a direction to increase the benefit from Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh for Anganwadi Workers and from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 for Helpers. The second petitioner in the case, one P Padmavathi, an Anganwadi Worker had attained superannuation while the petition was pending.

Justice N S Sanjay Gowda in his recent judgement said in his view, having regard to the nature of work and the fact that the members of the organisation or Anganawadi Workers belong to lower strata of society, it would be appropriate to direct the State government to consider the representation.

The HC further said that the State government shall take into consideration the fact that Anganwadi Workers are not paid very well and they render yeomen service to the lowest strata of Society, while considering the claim for increasing the retiral benefit.

The petitioner-Sangha was also allowed to furnish any additional representation if it so desired.

