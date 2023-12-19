Signa holds talks to sell Chrysler Building amid insolvency, administrator says
- Country:
- Austria
Insolvent European property company Signa is holding talks to potentially sell its stake in New York's Chrysler Building and is shedding its private jet, the company's administrator said on Tuesday, a significant development in the salvaging of founder Rene Benko's real estate empire. The efforts, announced to Signa's creditors in Vienna, mark a first update by the court-appointed insolvency administrator on plans for Signa, the biggest casualty so far of Europe's property crisis.
"A liquidation plan has been initiated for the accelerated sale of investments and assets," the administrator, Christof Stapf, said in statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Signa
- New York's
- Rene Benko
- Europe
- Vienna
- Chrysler Building
- Christof Stapf
- European
ALSO READ
MORNING BID EUROPE-Gold makes the running as oil fails to fire
Europe's world-leading artificial intelligence rules are facing a do-or-die moment
European shares fall as weak commodity prices weigh on miners, energy stocks
European shares edge lower as miners, energy stocks drag
Niger revokes military accord with European Union - ministry