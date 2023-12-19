Signa holds talks to sell Chrysler Building amid insolvency, administrator says

Insolvent European property company Signa is holding talks to potentially sell its stake in New York's Chrysler Building and is shedding its private jet, the company's administrator said on Tuesday, a significant development in the salvaging of founder Rene Benko's real estate empire. The efforts, announced to Signa's creditors in Vienna, mark a first update by the court-appointed insolvency administrator on plans for Signa, the biggest casualty so far of Europe's property crisis.

"A liquidation plan has been initiated for the accelerated sale of investments and assets," the administrator, Christof Stapf, said in statement.

