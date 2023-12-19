EU urges Serbia to improve electoral process

The electoral process in Serbia needs to be improved significantly as independent observers found worrying irregularities including vote buying during Sunday's snap election, two EU commissioners said on Tuesday.

"We conclude with concern that the electoral process requires tangible improvement and further reform, as the proper functioning of Serbia's democratic institutions is at the core of Serbia's EU accession process," EU commissioners Josep Borrell and Oliver Varhelyi said in a joint statement.

