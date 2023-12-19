G7 ministers condemn North Korea's ballistic missile launch
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:00 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies said in a statement on Tuesday they condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch in the strongest terms.
Pyongyang fired a missile on Monday that had a range to hit anywhere in the United States, Japan and South Korea have said.
