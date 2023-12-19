Parliament security breach: Delhi Police continues search for Jha's Bengal link

A team of Delhi Police on Tuesday visited a flat in the city in connection with its investigation to find more details of Lalit Jha, the arrested mastermind of the Parliament breach, an officer said.

The team again went to the flat on Rabindra Sarani along with a team of Kolkata Police from Girish Park Police station and scrutinised the entire place and spoke to the landlord, he said.

They also went to the flat in Baguihati along with police from Eco Park police station and did their part of the investigation there, he added.

''Jha's family were staying at the Baguihati flat even three days before the Parliament security breach incident. The Delhi Police team spoke to the locals there,'' the officer stated.

Later in the afternoon, the Delhi Police team went to the BSNL office in the city's Dalhousie area, the Kolkata Police officer said.

A three-member special team of Delhi Police reached the city on Monday morning and went to different places where Jha has been staying during his stay here, a source said.

