No need to change school timings & factory working hours to control traffic, State tells HC

The Karnataka government has submitted in affidavits filed before the High Court that it was not necessary to change school timings and working hours in factories to control traffic in Bengaluru as they were not the only causes for congestion. The affidavits by the Education and Labour Departments were filed after extensive consultation with stakeholders. The HC recorded the submission and adjourned the hearing of the PIL to January first week.

In the affidavit filed by the Principal Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ritesh Kumar Singh, it has been stated that there was no need for any changes in school timings in Bengaluru. The report said that the traffic congestion is not solely due to school hours but is affected by the overall movement of vehicles to and from various institutions, industries, and other locations. Initiating changes in school timings without addressing the overall traffic scenario may lead to adverse consequences, disrupting the scheduled time for sleep, meals, and other essential activities for the students, the affidavit said.

However, suggestions for decongesting roads near school and colleges were provided in the affidavit including specifying designated pickup and drop points for students, deploying traffic police and wardens during the school commencement and conclusion time and providing Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus services for students.

The affidavit by Principal Secretary, Department of Labour, Mohammad Mohsin stated that there was no need to change the working hours in factories as they were not the sole cause of traffic congestion. The affidavit states that workers travel between 6 am and 9 am and travel back after working hours.

The State has however suggested several measures to avoid traffic congestion including encouraging hybrid working by companies on the Outer Ring Road. The affidavit was filed in response to the recommendations given by the High Court regarding the modification of school, college, and factory timings to regulate traffic congestion in the city. The PIL filed by 'Samarpana Trust' was heard by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Krishna S Dixit.

