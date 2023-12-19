Left Menu

Kerala CM to examine demand for two per cent job reservation for transgender community

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:21 IST
Kerala CM to examine demand for two per cent job reservation for transgender community
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that his government will carefully examine the transgender community's request for two per cent reservation in government jobs in the southern state.

The Chief Minister, in a note prepared after his meeting with a cross-section of people during the ongoing outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas here, acknowledged the demand put forth by Kalpana, a representative of the transgender community.

During the meeting, the transgender representative informed the Chief Minister about various issues faced by the community and requested the implementation of a two per cent reservation for them in government jobs.

Kalpana also urged for measures to be taken to update the voters' list, specifically requesting a change from the use of ''third gender'' to describing them as ''transgender.'' ''These matters will be examined in detail,'' Vijayan said in the note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023