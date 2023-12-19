Kerala CM to examine demand for two per cent job reservation for transgender community

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that his government will carefully examine the transgender community's request for two per cent reservation in government jobs in the southern state.

The Chief Minister, in a note prepared after his meeting with a cross-section of people during the ongoing outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas here, acknowledged the demand put forth by Kalpana, a representative of the transgender community.

During the meeting, the transgender representative informed the Chief Minister about various issues faced by the community and requested the implementation of a two per cent reservation for them in government jobs.

Kalpana also urged for measures to be taken to update the voters' list, specifically requesting a change from the use of ''third gender'' to describing them as ''transgender.'' ''These matters will be examined in detail,'' Vijayan said in the note.

