China says it should start negotiations with New Zealand on negative list of trade in services
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:30 IST
- Country:
- China
China and New Zealand should start negotiations on the negative list of trade in services at the earliest possible date, Foreign Minister Wang Yi was quoted by China's foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.
In a phone call with New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters, Wang said the two countries need to properly manage differences and disagreements, according to a statement from the ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wang
- Winston Peters
- New Zealand
- Wang Yi
- China
- New Zealand's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealanders gather across country to protest new policies
New Zealanders gather across country to protest new policies
"Been there, done that": Ish Sodhi confident of New Zealand bouncing back after Sylhet Test defeat
New Zealand Maori lawmakers protest King Charles at parliament's opening
New Zealand batter Suzie Bates won't rule out another opportunity at Olympic dream