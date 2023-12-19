Left Menu

23 held during late-night raid at Faridabad hotel

Twenty-three people, including the hotel owner, were arrested during a late-night raid at a hotel where a liquor party was being held without any license or permission, police said.An FIR in this regard was registered at the Kotwali police station, they said.A birthday party was going on at the Rajmahal hotel here late Monday night, police said.On receiving information, a team led by Inspector Savita of the women police station and the SHO of the Kotwali police station conducted raids at the hotel and nabbed 22 guests, who were busy drinking alcohol, they said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:59 IST
An FIR in this regard was registered at the Kotwali police station, they said.

A birthday party was going on at the Rajmahal hotel here late Monday night, police said.

On receiving information, a team led by Inspector Savita of the women police station and the SHO of the Kotwali police station conducted raids at the hotel and nabbed 22 guests, who were busy drinking alcohol, they said. When asked about the permission or license, the hotel owner could not present it and he too was arrested, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Nitish, Bharat, Akash, Sahit, Bharat, Sachin, Sandeep, Arvind, Parth, Aash, Padam, Aakash, Ajay, Mukesh, Kamal, Sahil, Jagjit, Siddharth, Mahesh, Rahul, Dhruv and hotel owner Anil Kumar, they said.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said that those arrested are residents of different places in Faridabad. ''Taking immediate action on the information received at the Kotwali police station around 11 pm about a public disturbing the peace by drinking alcohol, 23 accused, including the hotel owner, were arrested. Empty liquor bottles and beer bottles have been recovered from the spot. Action has been taken against the accused as per rules,'' said Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

