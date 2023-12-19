Germany's economy ministry: monitoring Red Sea disruptions closely

The German economy ministry is closely monitoring the situation in the Red Sea following attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants, the ministry said on Tuesday. The German economy, which has been struggling to grow this year, is highly trade-oriented, and the attacks could cloud over the trade outlook for Europe's biggest economy.

The impact of the current disruption on the economy cannot be estimated at present, the ministry said. "What is clear, however, is that longer-term disruptions to global trade will have an impact on supply chains and could therefore have a negative effect on the economy," the ministry said.

The attacks, a response to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip, target a key supply link between Asia and Europe, driving up the cost of shipping as companies seek alternative maritime routes and threatening the global economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)