Left Menu

Germany's economy ministry: monitoring Red Sea disruptions closely

The German economy, which has been struggling to grow this year, is highly trade-oriented, and the attacks could cloud over the trade outlook for Europe's biggest economy. The impact of the current disruption on the economy cannot be estimated at present, the ministry said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:06 IST
Germany's economy ministry: monitoring Red Sea disruptions closely
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German economy ministry is closely monitoring the situation in the Red Sea following attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants, the ministry said on Tuesday. The German economy, which has been struggling to grow this year, is highly trade-oriented, and the attacks could cloud over the trade outlook for Europe's biggest economy.

The impact of the current disruption on the economy cannot be estimated at present, the ministry said. "What is clear, however, is that longer-term disruptions to global trade will have an impact on supply chains and could therefore have a negative effect on the economy," the ministry said.

The attacks, a response to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip, target a key supply link between Asia and Europe, driving up the cost of shipping as companies seek alternative maritime routes and threatening the global economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023