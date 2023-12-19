Left Menu

Hamas says it rejects talks over prisoners during war, open to moves to end conflict

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:09 IST
Hamas says it rejects talks over prisoners during war, open to moves to end conflict
Hamas rejects holding negotiations over exchanging prisoners during the Israeli war, but is open to any initiative to end it, a senior official from the Palestinian movement said in a statement on Tuesday. "We affirm our position of categorically rejecting to hold any form of negotiations over prisoners exchange under the continuing Israeli genocidal war", Basem Naem said.

"We are, however, open to any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression on our people and opening the crossings to bring in aid and provide relief to the Palestinian people," he added.

