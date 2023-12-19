Left Menu

Men make off with Rs 7 lakh, gold jewellery from wedding party in Gurugram

Two people made off with a bag containing more than Rs 7 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from a wedding party in the Sector 14 area, police here on Tuesday said.According to a complaint filed by AIIMS employee Dinesh Pal Raghav, a resident of Badshahpur, the theft took place Sunday night during his sons wedding reception at Rajput Vatika.During dinner, a man came with a child and stole a bag which was kept on a table.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:16 IST
Men make off with Rs 7 lakh, gold jewellery from wedding party in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Two people made off with a bag containing more than Rs 7 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from a wedding party in the Sector 14 area, police here on Tuesday said.

According to a complaint filed by AIIMS employee Dinesh Pal Raghav, a resident of Badshahpur, the theft took place Sunday night during his son's wedding reception at Rajput Vatika.

''During dinner, a man came with a child and stole a bag which was kept on a table. It contained over Rs 7 lakh in cash and jewellery. When police checked the CCTV footage, they saw two people with the bag,'' Raghav said in his complaint.

On Monday, an FIR was registered against the two unidentified people at Sector 14 Police Station under section 380 (theft from a dwelling place) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, said police.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to identify the men with the help of the footage but have got no clue so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023