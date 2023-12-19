Men make off with Rs 7 lakh, gold jewellery from wedding party in Gurugram

Two people made off with a bag containing more than Rs 7 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from a wedding party in the Sector 14 area, police here on Tuesday said.

According to a complaint filed by AIIMS employee Dinesh Pal Raghav, a resident of Badshahpur, the theft took place Sunday night during his son's wedding reception at Rajput Vatika.

''During dinner, a man came with a child and stole a bag which was kept on a table. It contained over Rs 7 lakh in cash and jewellery. When police checked the CCTV footage, they saw two people with the bag,'' Raghav said in his complaint.

On Monday, an FIR was registered against the two unidentified people at Sector 14 Police Station under section 380 (theft from a dwelling place) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, said police.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to identify the men with the help of the footage but have got no clue so far.

