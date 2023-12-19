Left Menu

Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access

Several Israeli and international reporters have entered Gaza embedded with the Israeli military, but the association called this "limited access" and said it did not allow "access to areas where soldiers are not present". The FPA, which it says represents some 370 journalists from around 130 media outlets, said it had submitted multiple requests to the government to gain access but had not received a response.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:17 IST
Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem filed a petition on Tuesday with the Israeli Supreme Court requesting immediate access for international media to the Gaza Strip. Several Israeli and international reporters have entered Gaza embedded with the Israeli military, but the association called this "limited access" and said it did not allow "access to areas where soldiers are not present".

The FPA, which it says represents some 370 journalists from around 130 media outlets, said it had submitted multiple requests to the government to gain access but had not received a response. Nearly 20,000 Gazans have been killed, the enclave's health ministry said, during Israel's campaign to eradicate Hamas militants behind an Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and saw more than 200 hostages taken captive. The coastal enclave has been left in ruins, with widespread hunger and homelessness.

Neither the Israeli Government Press Office nor the prime minister's office immediately replied to a Reuters request for comment. "We are aware of the unique security challenges posed by the current war, and any members entering Gaza would have to take these risks into account," the statement said. "But the Israeli government's recent agreement to allow aid to enter Gaza directly from Israel shows that such obstacles can be overcome."

Prior to Oct 7, reporters with an Israeli issued press card could enter Gaza and apply for an additional reporting permit from Hamas, which governs the enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023