Left Menu

Man arrested for misbehaving with Korean YouTuber

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:17 IST
Man arrested for misbehaving with Korean YouTuber
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune district of Maharashtra for allegedly misbehaving with a woman video-blogger from South Korea last month, an official said on Tuesday.

Police took action after a YouTube video uploaded by the woman went viral.

The video showed a man putting his hands around her shoulders and touching her inappropriately while she was video-blogging in Ravet area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

''The incident took place in November....the suspect has been held by the crime branch and the process of registering an offence is on,'' said assistant commissioner of police Satish Mane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023