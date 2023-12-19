Left Menu

Fake call centre duping US citizens busted in Delhi, four arrested

A secret information was received regarding a fake international call centre running in Netaji Subash Place, Pitampura, under the garb of travel agency where the US citizens were being cheated on the pretext of providing inexpensive air tickets, said a senior police officer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:36 IST
Fake call centre duping US citizens busted in Delhi, four arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a fake call centre and arrested four people from Netaji Subash Place in northwestern part of the city, officials said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Shantnu (39), a resident of Burari; Swapan (36), a resident of Pitampura; Virender (38) and Pankaj (37), the residents of Rohini, they said. A secret information was received regarding a fake international call centre running in Netaji Subash Place, Pitampura, under the garb of travel agency where the US citizens were being cheated on the pretext of providing inexpensive air tickets, said a senior police officer. The team conducted a raid at the premises and a fake call centre was found running where the US citizens were being cheated, the officer added. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that 18 computers, four mobile phones, one laptop, one router and other articles used in the crime were recovered during the search. Four main accused people, along with their 20 supporting staff, were also found present there, he added.

It was disclosed that one of their associates Rohit Dass is in the US, said Yadav, adding they got developed a travelling website and managed the position of display of their website on top search by investing a lot of money. Whenever any traveller enquired about the details of his travel plans from the US airlines, such calls got diverted to their website. They lured the victims in name of air fares at cheaper rates and procured all his personal details, police said. While issuing the ticketing to the victim, they managed to split the payment of air fare and charged extra USD 100 to 200 per traveller deducted from the accounts of victim, said police, adding the cheated money immediately got transferred to the account of US based co-accused and from where the payment got disbursed to all the associates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023