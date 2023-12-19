2 cyber fraudsters arrested for committing fraud of Rs 2.5 crore
The team of Cyber Central Police Station arrested two alleged fraudsters who had committed fraud of about Rs 2.5 crore on the pretext of providing full returnbenefits of lapsed insurance policy. An FIR was registered at the Cyber Central Police Station on September 26, and our team finally arrested the accused.
The team of Cyber Central Police Station arrested two alleged fraudsters who had committed fraud of about Rs 2.5 crore on the pretext of providing full return/benefits of lapsed insurance policy. Twenty-three mobiles used in the crime and Rs 1.81 crore has been recovered from the possession of the accused, said police.
According to the police, both the accused were arrested from Delhi on Sunday. The accused were identified as Animesh (30) and Abhishek (32), residents of Jyoti Nagar. Abhishek is B Com graduate and Animesh is 10th pass, and both sell insurance policies, said police.
The accused were charging various types of processing fees like GST, IT Charge, NSDL charge, DD clearance charge and security deposit in the name of providing full returns/benefits on maturity of insurance policies in case of lapse. In the name of stamp duty file, RBI charge, identity bond and HNI tax, they had cheated people from different states of the country, said police.
''The accused had duped a Faridabad resident Satypal, posing as an official of Insurance Corporation from Hyderabad. They had cheated Satyapal of Rs 2.48 crore. ''An FIR was registered at the Cyber Central Police Station on September 26, and our team finally arrested the accused. Both were produced in a city court and were sent to judicial custody,'' said Inspector Surender Kumar, SHO of the Cyber Central Police Station, Faridabad.
