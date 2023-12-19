3 from Manipur thrashed over dog in Delhi's Kishangarh

Three people, one of them a woman, from Manipur were allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a group in southwest Delhi's Kishan Garh area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on December 16, when Chonkithang Singsit, 18, a hotel worker, was seeing off his friend, Thangle Tubil, near Pahari Park in Kishangarh.

As they were walking, some stray dogs barked at them. The two threw a stone at the dog to shoo it away, but some locals did not like it, police said.

Singsit told police that some locals who had been sitting in a park nearby started arguing with them on the throwing of the stone.

''The accused soon called more persons and Singsit and his friend were punched and attacked with a sharp-edged weapon,'' an officer said.

Hearing the commotion, three of his friends, including a woman, came there to rescue them, but they too came under attack, Singsit told police.

Three of them, including the woman, were taken to hospital where they were treated for bruises and were discharged, police said.

Police have arrested one Ravinder Tokas in the matter and booked him under Section 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Teams have been formed to nab two more involved in the row, police said.

