Former Punjab PSC chairman, five ex-members booked for recruitment irregularities

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:56 IST
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday said it has booked a former chairman and five ex-members of the Punjab Public Service Commission for alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 312 medical officers in 2008-2009.

Satwant Singh Mohi -- a former Shatrana MLA and Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) ex-member -- has been arrested while raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.

Of the six accused, SK Sinha -- a former PPSC chairman -- and ex-member DS Grewal have died.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said the three other accused are DS Mahal, former minister Lal Singh's daughter-in-law Ravinder Kaur and Anil Sarin -- a BJP Punjab unit spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the case was registered on the basis of an inquiry report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

He said Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the constitution of the SIT in November 2013 to inquire into the matter while disposing of writ petitions challenging the irregularities committed during the recruitment of 312 medical officers by the PPSC.

The SIT, comprising MS Baali -- a retired CBI joint commissioner and the-then Vigilance Bureau director general Suresh Arora -- submitted a report in the high court, he said. The report stated that the entire selection process of 312 doctors -- in two batches of 100 and 212 -- in 2008-2009 was full of blatant irregularities.

An FIR was lodged at the bureau police station in the Patiala range under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, the spokesperson added.

