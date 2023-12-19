WTO panel rules against Turkey in metals duties dispute with U.S.

A World Trade Organization dispute panel on Tuesday ruled that Turkey should repeal additional duties it imposed on the United States in retaliation for U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs after the measure was found to be "inconsistent" with WTO policy.

"The Panel recommends that Türkiye bring its WTO-inconsistent measure into conformity with its obligation," the panel said in a report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)