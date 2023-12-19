WTO panel rules against Turkey in metals duties dispute with U.S.
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:56 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
A World Trade Organization dispute panel on Tuesday ruled that Turkey should repeal additional duties it imposed on the United States in retaliation for U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs after the measure was found to be "inconsistent" with WTO policy.
"The Panel recommends that Türkiye bring its WTO-inconsistent measure into conformity with its obligation," the panel said in a report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TÃ¼rkiye
- Panel
- U.S.
- World Trade Organization
- Turkey
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak poll panel writes to caretaker govt, seeks army deployment in upcoming general elections
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted
FBI chief to urge Senate panel to renew US global surveillance power
Kerala footballer Viknesh's appeal challenging two-year ban rejected by NADA panel
BMC sets up expert panel to review rebuilding of colonial-era water reservoir