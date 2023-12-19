Left Menu

Over 800 cases of crimes registered in Himachal in last 10 months: CM

Updated: 19-12-2023
Over 800 cases of crimes, including 73 of murder and 296 of rape, were registered in Himachal Pradesh in the past 10 months and 1,028 people arrested in connection with these, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the assembly on Tuesday.

Challans have been filed in the court against 881 accused in 551 cases, he said in a written reply in the House to a question asked by the BJP's Deep Ram. The total number of the criminal cases stands at 812.

Sukhu said 142 people accused in the murder cases were arrested and challans have been filed in 48 cases against 108 accused. Investigations are underway in 25 cases, he added.

Further, 345 people were arrested in 296 rape cases and challans have been filed in the court against 290 people in 209 cases, investigations are underway in 54 cases and cancellation reports have been prepared in 33, the chief minister added.

