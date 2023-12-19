UPDATING LIVE: Security Council due to vote again on Gaza

Left Menu

Tuesday marks another crucial day again at the Security Council, where diplomatic negotiations are continuing to find consensus on further unified action in response to the crisis in Gaza, more than ten weeks after terror attacks by Hamas plunged the Israel-Palestine conflict into an unprecedented phase of violence. Follow our live coverage here. The meeting is expected to start late morning on Tuesday, following Security Council meetings on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and another meeting on the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), originally established in 1948. Since then, UNTSO military observers – based in Jerusalem - have remained in the Middle East to monitor ceasefires, supervise armistice agreements, prevent isolated incidents from escalating and assist other UN peacekeeping operations in the region. ## **Hopes for a new resolution** At the Security Council meeting on Gaza, Members are expected to vote on a draft resolution tabled by the United Arab Emirates, which expresses "deep concern at the dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation" in the enclave and its "grave impact" on civilians there, calling for "full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip". The meeting, earlier scheduled for Monday afternoon (New York time) was postponed, ostensibly to give Council members more time to negotiate and find common ground. Some of the changes following discussions include calling for "urgent steps towards a **suspension** of hostilities" – a crucial word change from Monday's draft calling for a " **cessation** of hostilities". The draft resolution also takes note of the reopening of the Karem Abu Salem or Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel to speed up delivery of aid, emphasizing the need to "expand the delivery and distribution". It also "demands" the "immediate and unconditional release" of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical needs. ## **Recent action** The meeting comes on the heels of a resolution adopted with an overwhelming majority of 153 Member States in favour and 10 against, with 23 abstentions at the General Assembly, which met last Tuesday in an emergency special session. In it, the Assembly "immediate humanitarian ceasefire", the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and well as "ensuring humanitarian access". The General Assembly resolution was worded similarly as a draft resolution that was vetoed by the United States at the Security Council on 8 December. The key points in common, include an immediate humanitarian ceasefire; demanding that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, notably regarding protection of civilians; and a demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access.

