US welcomes favorable WTO ruling in tariffs dispute with Turkey

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:02 IST
Washington on Tuesday said it welcomed a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel report that found Turkey violated tariff rules and sided with the United States in a dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs.

The WTO report recognizes "that the U.S. Section 232 actions on steel and aluminum are security measures, and that Turkey violated WTO rules by adopting retaliatory tariffs disguised as safeguard measures," U.S. Trade Representative spokesperson Sam Michel said in a statement.

