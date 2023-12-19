Man gets life term for killing uncle

A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his paternal uncle in West Singhbhum district.

The court of Principal District and Session Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Budhram Soy.

According to an FIR registered on May 4, 2022, Soy and his uncle Ramrai used to quarrel frequently over a piece of land.

Soy killed Ramrai with an axe while he was sleeping at his home in Theesapid village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)