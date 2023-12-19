Left Menu

Man gets life term for killing uncle

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:09 IST
A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his paternal uncle in West Singhbhum district.

The court of Principal District and Session Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Budhram Soy.

According to an FIR registered on May 4, 2022, Soy and his uncle Ramrai used to quarrel frequently over a piece of land.

Soy killed Ramrai with an axe while he was sleeping at his home in Theesapid village.

