French Red Sea operations to remain under national command - ministry

French naval operations in the Red Sea will remain under national command, the French defence ministry said on Tuesday following U.S. calls to build a coalition to deal with the threat posed by recent attacks from Yemen's Houthi militants.

"We call for the broadest possible coordination between partners in the region and the various nations concerned to preserve freedom of maritime movement," it said, but added operations will "remain under national command and guarantee our freedom of action".

The issue will be on the agenda of talks between the French defence minister and his Saudi counterpart on Tuesday.

