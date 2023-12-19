BRIEF-US, Japan, South Korea activate North Korea missile warning system -joint statement

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* U.S., JAPAN, AND KOREA SAY THEY HAVE FULLY ACTIVATED A REAL-TIME NORTH KOREA MISSILE WARNING DATA SHARING MECHANISM - JOINT STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Jasper Ward; editing by Susan Heavey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)