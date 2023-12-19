Left Menu

Row at Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso over barricading of unsafe tower

Since then, the building site is a matter of dispute between the builder and residents.In November, four balconies of the same unsafe tower collapsed.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:26 IST
Row at Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso over barricading of unsafe tower
  • Country:
  • India

A little row erupted at the Chintels Paradiso society here at Sector 109, when few residents chased away the labourers who had come there to barricade the housing project's Tower D in the wake of collapsing of three of its balconies.

A resident said the labourers had been sent by the builder to cordon off the access to the tower after the Sunday collapse, but some residents sent them away saying any such barricading must be monitored by the administration.

After the row, the builder proceeded with a temporary barricading of the entire Phase I, including Tower D, with ropes.

Manoj Singh, a resident of the society, favoured the barricading saying it will only protect people from going near the unsafe tower. J N Yadav, Chintels India Vice President, said the barricading had been ordered by the district administration, but one or two people created a ruckus.

He said one of the objectors was a retired woman officer, who chased away the labourers, despite other residents wanting the barricading of the unsafe part.

Six floors of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso society had collapsed partially on February 10, 2022 leading to the death of two women residents. Since then, the building site is a matter of dispute between the builder and residents.

In November, four balconies of the same unsafe tower collapsed. Three more collapsed on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023