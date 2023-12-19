Left Menu

Six-year-old boy killed after under construction gate falls on him in UP's Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:34 IST
A six-year-old boy was killed and two other children were injured when an under construction gate of a park collapsed in Muradnagar area of this district, police said on Tuesday.

The three children were playing in the park on Monday evening when the gate collapsed, burying them underneath, police said.

The three children were immediately rescued but one of them named Subhan died and the other two were admitted to a hospital, they said.

An FIR has been lodged against the contractor named Manoj Kumar, who was constructing the gate of a park near the town area government school of Muradnagar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rural, Vivek Chandra Yadav.

The DCP said that raids are being conducted on the possible hide out of the contractor and added he will be nabbed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

