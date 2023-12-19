Any country that moves against Yemen will have its ships targeted - Houthi official
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:40 IST
Any country that moves against Yemen will have its ships targeted in the Red Sea, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Yemeni Political Council, told Iranian Al-alam TV on Tuesday.
