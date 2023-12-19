Make collective efforts to realise dream of 'Viksit Bharat': Punjab Governor

Left Menu

Ludhiana, Dec 19 PTI Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tuesday urged the people to make collective efforts to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat by actively participating in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The governor said that the initiative was launched by the Government of India to reach out to every single beneficiary eligible for the public welfare schemes.

Ludhiana, Dec 19 ( PTI ) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tuesday urged the people to make collective efforts to realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' by actively participating in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The yatra reached the Lal Kalan village about 40 kms from Ludhiana. The governor said that the initiative was launched by the Government of India to reach out to every single beneficiary eligible for the public welfare schemes. He further mentioned that people should also join hands with the government and come forward to take maximum benefit of it. Calling Punjabis open-hearted, warm, and hospitable, he stated that he is overwhelmed by being among the people of Punjab. The governor was apprised that 941 gram panchayats and 751 villages will be covered under this scheme and nearly 300 villages have already been covered so far. Likewise, about ten awareness vans are going to villages on a daily basis. Earlier, a pledge-taking ceremony was also held wherein beneficiaries present during the event vowed to work hard to realise the dream of making 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Amneet Kondal were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

