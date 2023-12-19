BJP member wants govt to retain sections on gay sex, adultery in proposed criminal laws
Therefore, I request section 377 of IPC dealing with gay sex and section 497 on adultery be given place in these laws. The two sections were not retained in the new bills as the government thought they will go against the judgments of the Supreme Court.Singh quoted a reported observation of the Allahabad HC which said it was wrong to repeal sections 377 and 497.Do we want to make or ruin our families ...
Citing a reported observation of an Allahabad High Court judge, a BJP member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday urged the government to retain provisions on gay sex and adultery in the three proposed criminal laws that will replace existing legislations.
Participating in a debate on the three bills, former Mumbai Police commissioner Satya Pal Singh (BJP) said, ''We want to create a good country. Therefore, I request section 377 of IPC dealing with gay sex and section 497 on adultery be given place in these laws.'' The two sections were not retained in the new bills as the government thought they will go against the judgments of the Supreme Court.
Singh quoted a reported observation of the Allahabad HC which said it was wrong to repeal sections 377 and 497.
''Do we want to make or ruin our families ... when families break, then the divorce rate will rise ... children (of such families) will become criminals in future,'' he said.
Singh also supported Hindi names for the three proposed laws that seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act, saying there was a need to do away with symbols of slavery. Referring to protests by MPs from Tamil Nadu in the standing committee on Home Affairs, on the Hindi names, he said the motto of the Supreme Court, the army, the navy and the air force are in Sanskrit.
The core culture of Tamil Nadu is intrinsically linked to Bhartiyata, he said.
