Seven women rescued from flesh trade in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai Police rescued seven women from flesh trade after raiding a lodge and arrested two persons, an official said on Tuesday. The arrested duo included the owner of the facility, which was used as a brothel, and its manager, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:44 IST
Navi Mumbai Police rescued seven women from flesh trade after raiding a lodge and arrested two persons, an official said on Tuesday. The raid was conducted by officials of the anti-trafficking cell on Monday in Shirvanegaon area of Nerul. The arrested duo included the owner of the facility, which was used as a brothel, and its manager, the official said. The rescued women were shifted to a rehabilitation centre, he said, adding that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act.

