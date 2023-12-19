UN Security Council adopts resolution phasing down peacekeeping mission in DR Congo
Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:51 IST
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution starting to phase down its peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo known as MONUSCO, the U.N.'s news service said in a post on social media platform X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- The United Nations Security Council
- U.N.
- Congo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Portugal's Social Democratic Party leader bets on tax cuts to win snap election
Democratic nations must look at pro-democratic 'internal forces' in China: Tibetan leader
Democratic nations must look at the 'internal forces': Tibetan leader on China
Democratic lawmakers unveil bill to give people in US prisons right to vote
US House resolution urges Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights and the rule of law