Police to develop mechanism for timely verification of tenants in Jammu: IGP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:54 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police is developing a mechanism for timely verification of antecedents of the tenants, domestic helpers and hotel occupants for the overall security of the people, said a senior police officer on Tuesday. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone, Anand Jain, also said the operation against the terrorists and their sympathizers will continue with more vigour in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri to ensure a peaceful atmosphere there.

"We are going to develop a mechanism soon for timely verification (of tenants, domestic helpers and hotel guests) so that no security threat emerges," Jain told reporters here this evening.

The IGP was responding to a question about non-enthusiastic response of the people to the police advisories to provide information about their tenants and domestic helpers to the nearest police station.

Jain said the police have already taken necessary steps and are routinely carrying out searches at different places besides checking registries at the hotels.

On the ongoing anti-terrorist operations in Rajouri and Poonch, the senior police officer said the operations are on and will be further intensified to maintain peace in the border districts.

The two districts of Jammu region witnessed several attacks over the past one year, viewed as an attempt by the terrorists to revive militancy there.

