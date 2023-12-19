Zelenskiy says he is certain U.S. financial support will continue
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:56 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he was certain that crucial U.S. military and financial aid would continue.
He made the remark during a televised press briefing in Kyiv.
