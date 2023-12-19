Left Menu

Man surrenders before judge in Rajasthan courtroom

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:59 IST
Man surrenders before judge in Rajasthan courtroom
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man placed his pistol before a judge in a court in Pratapgarh district and raised his hands in surrender, police on Tuesday said.

Salman was accused of opening gunfire in a slum on Sunday evening, Pratapgarh SHO Bhagwan Lal said.

On Monday, he went inside a courtroom, placed a pistol in front of the judge, raised his hands in air and said he has come to surrender, the SHO said. Salman was arrested under sections 353 and 186 – both counts involving obstructing a public servant from carrying out their duty with criminal force or assault – of the Indian Penal Code and 3/25 of the Arms Act.

He was taken on a three-day police remand, an officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023