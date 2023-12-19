Zelenskiy says Ukraine can win war with Russia more quickly if resilient
19-12-2023
Ukrainian President Volodyrmy Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that no one knows when the war with Russia will end, but that Ukraine could win more quickly if it remains resilient.
He made the remarks during a televised press briefing in Kyiv.
