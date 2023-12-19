Left Menu

Ukraine's military asks for additional 450,000-500,000 people to be mobilised - Zelenskiy

Because first of all, its a question of people, secondly, it's a question of fairness, it's a question of defence capability, and its a question of finances." Zelenskiy said that an additional 500 billion hryvnias ($13.5 billion) in financing would be required to support the mobilisation if the decision would be taken.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 22:15 IST
Ukraine's military asks for additional 450,000-500,000 people to be mobilised - Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that the military had asked for an additional 450,000-500,000 people to be mobilised into the army, but that a final decision had not been taken.

The Ukrainian leader told a press conference in Kyiv that top military and government officials were due to discuss "this very sensitive issue of mobilisation" and that parliament would then consider it. Zelenskiy said that conducting a mobilisation at such a scale would require additional financing.

"Their view was... they proposed mobilising an additional 450,000-500,000 people. This is a very serious number," Zelenskiy said. "I said that I would need more arguments to support this move. Because first of all, its a question of people, secondly, it's a question of fairness, it's a question of defence capability, and its a question of finances."

Zelenskiy said that an additional 500 billion hryvnias ($13.5 billion) in financing would be required to support the mobilisation if the decision would be taken. Former defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said last summer that about 1 million people was engaged in Ukraine's security and defence sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023