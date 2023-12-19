Left Menu

Dabholkar murder: Prosecution opposes defence plea to examine former probe officer

The prosecution on Tuesday opposed the defences plea seeking to examine a former investigation officer IO of the CBI as a court witness in the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case. The court has already examined Singh.Dabholkar, a well-known anti-superstition activist, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.Special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said he opposed the defence lawyers application.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 22:55 IST
Dabholkar murder: Prosecution opposes defence plea to examine former probe officer
  • Country:
  • India

The prosecution on Tuesday opposed the defence's plea seeking to examine a former investigation officer (IO) of the CBI as a court witness in the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case. Deputy Superintendent of Police D S Chauhan of the Central Bureau of Investigation was probing the case before S R Singh. The court has already examined Singh.

Dabholkar, a well-known anti-superstition activist, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said he opposed the defence lawyers' application. They can call Chauhan as a defence witness (as against a court witness) as there is such a provision in the law, he said. The court is yet to decide on this plea.

The defence has also submitted a list of two defence witnesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023