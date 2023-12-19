Dabholkar murder: Prosecution opposes defence plea to examine former probe officer
The prosecution on Tuesday opposed the defence's plea seeking to examine a former investigation officer (IO) of the CBI as a court witness in the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case. Deputy Superintendent of Police D S Chauhan of the Central Bureau of Investigation was probing the case before S R Singh. The court has already examined Singh.
Dabholkar, a well-known anti-superstition activist, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.
Special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said he opposed the defence lawyers' application. They can call Chauhan as a defence witness (as against a court witness) as there is such a provision in the law, he said. The court is yet to decide on this plea.
The defence has also submitted a list of two defence witnesses.
