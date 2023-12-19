Egypt, US agree to work to prevent displacement of Palestinians - Egyptian foreign ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-12-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 22:55 IST
Egypt and the United States have agreed to work by all means to prevent displacement of Palestinians from their lands, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry added that Egypt had urged the U.S. to support the U.N. resolution on humanitarian aid for Gaza.
(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo, editing by Christina Fincher)
