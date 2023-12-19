Left Menu

52 years post Indo-Pak war, INS Shivaji gets ‘Vir Chakra’ of late Vice-Admiral Chowdhury

Admiral SM Nanda, the then-Chief of Naval Staff, bestowed upon him the title of An Engineer Par Excellence, said the release.Vice-Admiral Chowdhurys bravery, patriotism and dedicated service is a testimony to various significant achievements earning him the Vir Chakra for his gallant actions in the 1971 war, it added.

52 years post Indo-Pak war, INS Shivaji gets ‘Vir Chakra’ of late Vice-Admiral Chowdhury
The Indian Navy's premier technical training establishment, INS Shivaji, has received the original 'Vir Chakra' awarded to late Vice-Admiral Benoy Roy Chowdhury for his gallant actions during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Vice-Admiral Dinesh Prabhakar, Distinguished Chair-Marine Engineering, INS Shivaji, on Monday received the Vir Chakra from Padipta Bose and Gargi Bose, the family members of Vice-Admiral Chowdhury, on behalf of the Navy at a solemn ceremony organised at the training establishment in Lonavala, around 60km from Pune city.

The Vir Chakra is an Indian wartime military bravery award presented for acts of gallantry on the battlefield, on land or in air or at sea.

''Vice-Admiral Chowdhury is the only technical officer of the Navy who has been decorated with this prestigious award,'' said a release from the defence PRO's office.

Vice-Admiral Chowdhury's gallantry is firmly rooted in the Indo-Pak war 52 years ago wherein he was the Engineer Officer onboard erstwhile INS Vikrant, it said.

''During the aircraft carrier's deployment amidst the war, one of the boilers of INS Vikrant was rendered non-operational, while the performance of the other three boilers were observed to be sub-optimal. He along with his team undertook several innovative repairs at sea away from the base port without seeking any possible assistance from the British OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers),'' said the release.

The in-house actions involved fixing of steel bands around the boiler, adjustment of safety valves involving greater risks and numerous other technical measures.

''The tasks not only required technical expertise but also supreme leadership qualities to convince his men to do the job full of risk. His contributions during the war were pivotal in every way. Admiral SM Nanda, the then-Chief of Naval Staff, bestowed upon him the title of 'An Engineer Par Excellence','' said the release.

Vice-Admiral Chowdhury's bravery, patriotism and dedicated service is a testimony to various significant achievements earning him the Vir Chakra for his gallant actions in the 1971 war, it added.

