Man found dead in abandoned taxi in west Delhi's Khayala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 23:15 IST
A man in his forties was found dead in the back of a taxi parked outside a hospital in West Delhi's Khayala area Tuesday evening, police said.

The body lay on the rear seat of a Maruti Swift Desire parked outside Guru Govind Singh Hospital and was locked from inside, police said.

The car bore a Haryana taxi registration number, they said.

Investigation revealed the identity of the man as Harkesh, a resident of nearby Chanchal Park. Harkesh had gone missing from his house on December 16 and was reported as such at Ranhola Police station by his family.

Police, who were informed about the matter by a passerby, said they are investigating the cause of his death.

Harkesh's body has been kept at the mortuary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital awaiting his family's arrival.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated by the Rajauri Garden Police Station.

