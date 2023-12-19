Zelenskiy says he has working relationship with army chief
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday dismissed suggestions of a rift with army chief Valery Zaluzhny and said he maintains a working relationship with the top general.
His remarks come amid weeks of speculation about tensions between the two men after Kyiv's vaunted counteroffensive failed to retake significant parts of Russian-occupied territory. "Why should I help someone by developing this theme? I have a working relationship with Zaluzhny," Zelenskiy said during a televised press conference in Kyiv.
He described the military operation as a "very complicated story" involving the collective input of Ukraine's military leadership.
