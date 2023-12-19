Rajasthan CM's car driven into roadside drain on way to temple
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's car got stuck in a roadside drain in Bharatpur district Tuesday night, police said.
Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachchawa said the CM was travelling in an SUV, the front left tyre of which got stuck in a drain.
The CM was transported in another vehicle after the incident which occurred near the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border, the SP said.
Sharma and his wife were on their way to Giriraj temple in Mathura, when the car got into the ditch near Punchari ke Lotha temple.
Sharma reached Mathura safely in another car, the officer said.
Earlier in the day, Sharma visited Bharatpur, his native district, and held meetings with people.
