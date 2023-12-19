Left Menu

US working on UN draft resolution on Gaza aid to resolve outstanding issues

Updated: 19-12-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 23:45 IST
The United States is working with countries on the United Nations Security Council to resolve outstanding issues related to a draft resolution demanding that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip and set up U.N. monitoring of the humanitarian assistance delivered, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a briefing, Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington would welcome a resolution that fully supports addressing the humanitarian needs of the people in Gaza but the details of the text matter.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

