US would welcome China playing a constructive role in helping stop Houthi attacks -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 23:52 IST
The United States would welcome China playing a constructive role in trying to prevent attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on international shipping, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a regular daily briefing, Miller said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told China's top diplomat Wang Yi in a recent phone call that the attacks harm the interests of every country including the United States and China.
