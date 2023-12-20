Left Menu

New Zealand's Luxon to talk defence, economy in Australia

David Capie, director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University, said he expected the new government to pay more attention to its traditional partners such as those in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group including Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States. "While it's tempting to focus on what's new, I think on a host of foreign policy trade and security issues there is bipartisan shared ground and there will be a lot of continuity as well," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 00:30 IST
New Zealand's Luxon to talk defence, economy in Australia

New Zealand's new prime minister, Christopher Luxon, said he will discuss economic ties, defence and shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region during talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney on Wednesday.

It is Luxon's first official trip abroad since his conservative government was sworn in earlier this month and the prime minister has said he intends to boost engagement with key partners including Australia, China and the United States. "We have very strong allies and partners, and we want to make sure that we are a good partner to them and so it's making sure we don't neglect any of these relationships," Luxon, a former airline executive, said ahead of the visit to Australia.

Foreign policy and defence are largely bipartisan issues in New Zealand and the current government is following a similar path to the previous Labour government, which had become increasingly concerned about China's growing influence in the Pacific. David Capie, director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University, said he expected the new government to pay more attention to its traditional partners such as those in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group including Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States.

"While it's tempting to focus on what's new, I think on a host of foreign policy trade and security issues there is bipartisan shared ground and there will be a lot of continuity as well," he said. Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Luxon have already met with several Pacific leaders and Peters has been to Fiji. Trade Minister Todd McClay is currently travelling to Singapore and India.

The new government has confirmed it is looking at the possibility of sharing military but not nuclear technology with the AUKUS grouping of Australia, Britain and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023