Attacks on ships in Red Sea must stop, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2023 00:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 00:50 IST
Attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni militants in the Red Sea must stop and the U.S. and its partners will continue to protect ships from being targeted, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
The Houthi militant group, which controls vast amounts of territory in Yemen after years of war, has since last month fired drones and missiles at international vessels sailing through the Red Sea, attacks it says respond to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip.
