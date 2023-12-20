Left Menu

Qatar, Israel hostage talks 'positive' but deal not imminent -source

A meeting of Qatar’s premier and the heads of the Israeli Mossad spy agency and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency on Monday on steps to free further hostages held by Hamas was positive but no deal is imminent, a source briefed on the diplomatic efforts said. The three met in Poland’s capital Warsaw to discuss a potential new deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a potential release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons and a "humanitarian pause" in Gaza's war.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 01:18 IST
Qatar, Israel hostage talks 'positive' but deal not imminent -source

A meeting of Qatar's premier and the heads of the Israeli Mossad spy agency and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency on Monday on steps to free further hostages held by Hamas was positive but no deal is imminent, a source briefed on the diplomatic efforts said.

The three met in Poland's capital Warsaw to discuss a potential new deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a potential release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons and a "humanitarian pause" in Gaza's war. "The talks were positive with negotiators exploring and discussing different proposals in an attempt to progress on negotiations," the source told Reuters. "An agreement is not expected imminently however."

In a statement on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had "sent the head of the Mossad to Europe twice to promote a process for the release of our hostages", without giving details of what was discussed. "I will spare no effort on the subject and the demand is to bring everyone (home)," Netanyahu said.

The CIA declined to comment. The talks between Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as the Gulf state's foreign minister, Mossad Director David Barnea and CIA Director Bill Burns followed a meeting of the three in Europe last week.

Qatar has said it is working to repair a humanitarian truce deal that collapsed after a week on Dec. 1, and pushing for a comprehensive end to the more than two-month-old Israel-Hamas war that has caused a humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and Hamas in the late November truce during which Hamas released 110 women, children and foreigners it was holding in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and teenagers freed from Israeli jails.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023