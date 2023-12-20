Left Menu

US, NATO and EU condemn Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2023 01:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 01:58 IST
The U.S., European Union, NATO and several countries, including Yemen, issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning "Houthi interference with navigational rights and freedoms" amid attacks in the Red Sea.

"The undersigned further encourage all states to refrain from facilitation or encouragement of the Houthis. There is no justification for these attacks, which affect many countries beyond the flags these ships sail under," the signatories to the statement said.

